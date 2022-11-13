16 bikes of stunt performers seized in Jammu

Police here apprehended 16 people and seized their motorbikes in their crackdown against people who perform stunts with them, officials said on Sunday. Some bikers were said to be performing stunts in the Sidhra road area, when police accosted them, they said. Bikes were seized under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act at Nagrota Police Station, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)