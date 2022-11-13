Left Menu

16 bikes of stunt performers seized in Jammu

Police here apprehended 16 people and seized their motorbikes in their crackdown against people who perform stunts with them, officials said on Sunday. Some bikers were said to be performing stunts in the Sidhra road area, when police accosted them, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-11-2022 23:00 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 23:00 IST
16 bikes of stunt performers seized in Jammu
  • Country:
  • India

Police here apprehended 16 people and seized their motorbikes in their crackdown against people who perform stunts with them, officials said on Sunday. Some bikers were said to be performing stunts in the Sidhra road area, when police accosted them, they said. Bikes were seized under relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act at Nagrota Police Station, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022