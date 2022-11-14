Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: More than 400 Russian war crimes in freed KHerson

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that investigators had uncovered more than 400 Russian war crimes and found the bodies of both servicemen and civilians in areas of Kherson region freed from Russian occupation. "Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 14-11-2022 01:33 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 01:30 IST
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that investigators had uncovered more than 400 Russian war crimes and found the bodies of both servicemen and civilians in areas of Kherson region freed from Russian occupation. "Investigators have already documented more than 400 Russian war crimes. Bodies of dead civilians and servicemen have been found," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

He said "stabilisation and the restoration of law" had been established in 226 settlements affecting more than 100,000 residents. Arrests of Russian soldiers and mercenaries were proceeding.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

