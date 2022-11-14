Jailed Egyptian-British hunger striker's family says they received 'proof of life' letter

The sister of Egyptian-British activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah said on Monday the family had received a letter from prison that served as "proof of life" for the hunger striker.

"Alaa is alive, he says he's drinking water again as of November 12th," Sanaa Seif said on Twitter. "It's definitely his handwriting. Proof of life, at last."

