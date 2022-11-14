Left Menu

L-G recommends disciplinary proceedings against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 16:44 IST
L-G recommends disciplinary proceedings against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO
Delhi LG VK Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended the Union home ministry to initiate disciplinary proceedings against IAS officer and former Delhi Waqf Board CEO SM Ali for allowing ''illegal'' resolutions of the board, sources at the L-G office said on Monday.

He, during his stint as the board's CEO, is ''accused'' by the CBI of indulging in acts of ''omission and commission'', including his non-opposition to ''illegal'' resolutions for appointment of chief executive officer (CEO) and several other contractual staff, they said.

The lieutenant governor (L-G) has recommended disciplinary proceedings under Rule 16 of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, the sources said.

In the ongoing probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the chairman of the Waqf Board, Amanatullah Khan, it was revealed that Ali executed the ''illegal'' resolution passed by the board for Mehboob Alam's appointment as CEO, and also formally handed over the charge to him as his successor, the sources claimed.

They said an advertisement published for the post of CEO was in violation of the Delhi Waqf Act and Rules. It also formed the basis for appointing other staff on contractual basis, the sources said.

They said Ali was CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board when the advertisement was published and recruitment was done.

The board not only gave ex-post facto approval to the ''illegal'' advertisement, but also approved the ''illegal'' appointment of Alam as its CEO on the basis of the advertisement, the sources said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in Beijing and other cities; U.S. COVID public health emergency to stay in place and more

Health News Roundup: China's COVID cases rise, record daily numbers seen in ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Florida coast; COP27: U.N. to hunt sources of climate-warming methane from space and more

Science News Roundup: Divers find Challenger space shuttle wreckage off Flor...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva says; Rugby-World Cup-winning Demant calls for more support for Black Ferns and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Portugal can count on Ronaldo in Qatar, Silva sa...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022