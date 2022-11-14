L-G recommends disciplinary proceedings against former Delhi Waqf Board CEO

Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended the Union home ministry to initiate disciplinary proceedings against IAS officer and former Delhi Waqf Board CEO SM Ali for allowing ''illegal'' resolutions of the board, sources at the L-G office said on Monday.

He, during his stint as the board's CEO, is ''accused'' by the CBI of indulging in acts of ''omission and commission'', including his non-opposition to ''illegal'' resolutions for appointment of chief executive officer (CEO) and several other contractual staff, they said.

The lieutenant governor (L-G) has recommended disciplinary proceedings under Rule 16 of the CCS (CCA) Rules, 1965, the sources said.

In the ongoing probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against the chairman of the Waqf Board, Amanatullah Khan, it was revealed that Ali executed the ''illegal'' resolution passed by the board for Mehboob Alam's appointment as CEO, and also formally handed over the charge to him as his successor, the sources claimed.

They said an advertisement published for the post of CEO was in violation of the Delhi Waqf Act and Rules. It also formed the basis for appointing other staff on contractual basis, the sources said.

They said Ali was CEO of the Delhi Waqf Board when the advertisement was published and recruitment was done.

The board not only gave ex-post facto approval to the ''illegal'' advertisement, but also approved the ''illegal'' appointment of Alam as its CEO on the basis of the advertisement, the sources said.

