Rajasthan: Miscreants uproot ATM, flee after guard raises alarm

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 14-11-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 18:10 IST
Eight men tried to rob an ATM of a private bank after uprooting it in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, police said on Monday.

The security guard at the ATM kiosk was held captive for around thirty minutes by the gang, however, their plan was thwarted after another guard nearby raised an alarm, they said.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Bhujela village. The eight masked sprayed paint on the CCTV cameras and cut their wires, police said, adding that the ATM had more than Rs 8.5 lakh in cash. However, while they were dragging the machine out, a guard posted at nearby Madhav University saw them and raised an alarm forcing the miscreants to flee, police said.

A search has been launched to nab the miscreants, police said.

