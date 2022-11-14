Gangster in Delhi jail planned attack on BJP worker in Greater Noida, 1 more held: Cops

The Greater Noida Police on Monday said a Delhi-based gangster has been arrested in connection with the attack on a BJP worker and close aide of Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma.

The police also claimed the attack was planned by gangster Randeep Bhati, who is currently lodged in Delhi's Mandoli jail, over a personal enmity and carried out by hired criminals. BJP worker Sanchit Sharma alias Singga Pandit was assaulted by around half a dozen unidentified assailants in Greater Noida in a sensational attack on the night of November 3.

He was hospitalised with broken bones and severe injuries after which an FIR was lodged at the local Beta 2 police station and an investigation taken up. ''Accused Ashwani alias Rinku, a resident of Najafgarh in Delhi, has been arrested from Pari Chowk. An illegal pistol along with some ammunition was seized from him. He is an active member of the Randeep Bhati gang and was involved in the attack on Sanchit Sharma,'' a police spokesperson said. Ashwani has been involved in around a dozen cases of loot, robbery, illegal arms possession in Delhi-NCR and has been jailed over offences lodged at the Dwarka police station, the official said. ''At present he is working as a hired shooter for the Randeep Bhati gang. He specialises in carrying out such attacks on contract," the police spokesperson added. Ashwani's arrest comes close on the heels of three other shooters of the gang getting caught in Dehradun by the Uttarakhand police's Special Task Force. Harpal Gurjar, Gaurav Kumar Chandola and his namesake Gaurav Kumar were arrested on Saturday night when they reached Dehradun allegedly with a plan to commit a major loot, according to the STF.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar police spokesperson said a team from Greater Noida had gone to question Harpal, who is suspected to be involved in the attack on Sharma, after his arrest.

During the probe, Harpal spilled beans over the planning and execution of the attack on the BJP worker.

''Harpal told the police that the attack was planned by Randeep Bhati, who is currently lodged in Madoli jail, Delhi. Harpal had met him some months ago when he was also sent to the same jail," the police official said. ''Harpal had agreed to carry out the attack on Sanchit Sharma for Rs 5 lakh and had roped in four more persons for the job. After his release from jail, he had further planned the attack at a farm house in Greater Noida," the official said. The criminals had first made an attack attempt on Sharma on October 28 but missed it but they once again targeted him on November 3, this time assaulting him severely with iron rods and sticks, the police official said.

