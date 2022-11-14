Missing inmates of home in Kerala traced

Hours after nine inmates from a shelter home run by a private NGO went missing on Monday, police found them from one of the girl's relative's house at Koothattukulam near here.

Police said they will be shifted to another shelter home.

The home, run by NGO Mahila Samakhya, is accredited under the social justice department and the child welfare committee.

Police had earlier in the morning said that they have registered a case on the missing of the girls, including POCSO Act survivors.

The inmates were housed in the home upon the direction from the CWC, they said.

''The girls were protesting for the past few days saying they wanted to leave the shelter home. But they cannot be allowed to leave as it requires special permission from the CWC, the court...,'' a senior official had said.

