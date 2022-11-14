G20 summit latest: Biden and Xi meet

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping had blunt talks over an array of issues that are contributing to the worst U.S.-Chinese ties in decades. BIDEN AND XI

* The meeting ahead of the G20 summit, being held on Tuesday and Wednesday on the Indonesian island of Bali, was their first in-person talks since Biden became president. * Biden said the two sides set up a mechanism for more frequent communications and that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would travel to China to follow-up on discussions. "I think we understand each other," Biden said.

* Xi said he told Biden the Taiwan question was the "very core of China's core interests" and the "first red line" in bilateral ties that must not be crossed. RUSSIA AND UKRAINE

* Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has said he will address the G20 gathering by videolink on Tuesday. One of the main topics for the heads of government from the Group of 20 major economies will be Russia's war in Ukraine. * Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday dismissed a news agency report that he had been taken to hospital with a heart condition after arriving in Bali for the summit, scolding Western journalists for what he cast as false reporting.

LEADERS' PLANS * British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will call on the G20 for coordinated action to address international economic instability and the rising cost of living, his government said. Sunak is set to hold talks with Biden and Lavrov.

* Australia Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said he would hold a bilateral meeting with Xi on Tuesday. Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida will also meet Xi on Tuesday. * Indonesia's President Joko Widodo, the summit host, told Biden he expected the meeting to deliver concrete partnerships that might help global economic recovery.

* Elon Musk addressed a business forum being held on the sidelines of the summit on Monday and said he was working "from morning til night, seven days a week" when asked about his acquisition of Twitter and leadership of automaker Tesla Inc. * U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Monday urged G20 nations to work together to slow global warming, saying their action, or inaction, would dictate the fate of the planet.

* Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman left Saudi Arabia on Monday to attend the summit and will visit other Asian states as part of the trip, state media said without specifying which countries. (Compiled by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Alison Williams; Editing by Robert Birsel and Angus MacSwan)

