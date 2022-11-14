Police conduct manhunt for suspect in University of Virginia shooting

(Adds details from president) Nov 14 (Reuters) -

Three members of the University of Virginia football team were killed in a shooting on a school bus field with students returning from a field trip, President Jim Ryan said on Monday, as law enforcement continued to search for a suspect. University police identified student Christopher Darnell Jones as the suspect in the shooting that unfolded at about 10:30 p.m. local time on Sunday at the school in Charlottesville, Virginia, attended by 25,000 students.