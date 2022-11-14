Left Menu

Militants attack army convoy in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 14-11-2022 21:56 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 21:56 IST
An army convoy was attacked by unidentified militants in Assam's Tinsukia district on Monday, leading to retaliatory firing by the security personnel, a Defence spokesperson said.

The incident happened on the Pengeri-Digboi road in Barpathar at around 9.20 am, he said.

''The army team had moved out for area domination from nearby Company Operating Base as per Standard Operating Procedures.

''Approximately 20-30 rounds were fired on leading MPV (mine protected vehicle) Cassiper,'' the spokesperson said.

The army team swiftly retaliated, averting any casualty and also led to the terrorists fleeing, he said.

Joint operation with Assam Police was launched in the area immediately afterwards and specialised equipment, human intelligence and tracker dogs pressed into action, he said.

''Joint operations and examination of recovered items are under progress,'' he added.

