U.S. expects G20 to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine -U.S. official

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 05:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 05:59 IST
The United States expects the G20 group of industrialized nations to condemn Russia's war in Ukraine and its impact on the global economy at the conclusion of a leaders meeting in Bali, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday.

Briefing reporters ahead of President Joe Biden's participation in the summit, the official said most nations in the group had come together during talks in recent days around a consensus over Russia's war in Ukraine.

