Lavrov at G20: UN working to remove obstacles to export of Russian grain, fertilisers

Reuters | Bali | Updated: 15-11-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 15:21 IST
Lavrov at G20: UN working to remove obstacles to export of Russian grain, fertilisers
Sergei Lavrov Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters at the G20 summit on Tuesday that obstacles remained to the export of Russian grain and fertilisers to world markets, but that the United Nations was working to remove them.

Lavrov said he had received undertakings on this from the U.N. secretary-general.

