Lavrov at G20: UN working to remove obstacles to export of Russian grain, fertilisers
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters at the G20 summit on Tuesday that obstacles remained to the export of Russian grain and fertilisers to world markets, but that the United Nations was working to remove them.
Lavrov said he had received undertakings on this from the U.N. secretary-general.
