UK's Sunak: I won't sacrifice quality for speed in trade deals
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:46 IST
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday his government would take the time to get free trade agreements with other nations "right", and not sacrifice quality for speed in future trade deals.
"Going forward, I want to make sure that we don't sacrifice quality for speed when it comes to trade deals, and that's going to be my approach," Sunak told the BBC at the G20 summit in Indonesia.
"I want to take the time to get trade deals right - right for Britain."
