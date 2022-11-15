Left Menu

UK's Sunak: I won't sacrifice quality for speed in trade deals

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-11-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 17:46 IST
UK's Sunak: I won't sacrifice quality for speed in trade deals
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday his government would take the time to get free trade agreements with other nations "right", and not sacrifice quality for speed in future trade deals.

"Going forward, I want to make sure that we don't sacrifice quality for speed when it comes to trade deals, and that's going to be my approach," Sunak told the BBC at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

"I want to take the time to get trade deals right - right for Britain."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022