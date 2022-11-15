Rajasthan: Youth gets 20-year jail term for raping 3-yr-old girl

A POCSO court on Tuesday convicted a 21-year-old man of raping a three-year-old girl in Bundi district last year and sentenced him to 20 years of imprisonment.

Convict Apurv alias Raman Goswami (21), who lived in Gendoli police station limits, had taken the child to his house after giving her a chocolate on August 14 last year and raped her.

Her family members then saw the child crying and she narrated the incident to them.

Her grandmother filed a police complaint the next day, based on which Goswami was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection Of Children from of Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and arrested him.

For speedy trial, police classified the case under the special Case Officer Scheme and filed the chargesheet within 20-22 days, Public Prosecutor Rakesh Thakur said.

POCSO court – 1 judge Salim Badar also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict, Thakur said.

