Left Menu

Germany's Scholz: expressed condolences to Polish president and citizens over blasts

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-11-2022 10:45 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 10:36 IST
Germany's Scholz: expressed condolences to Polish president and citizens over blasts
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement on Wednesday that he had spoken with Polish President Andrzej Duda and expressed his condolences to him and his citizens after blasts near Poland's border with Ukraine.

"This is a terrible incident and it is necessary to carefully clarify how it came about," he said, according to the statement.

Poland has called the blasts a strike by a Russian-made projectile, while Russia has denied the claim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022