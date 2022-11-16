Left Menu

Yanggu Wood Carving: Carving Everything on Good Wood, Seeing All Life in Small Space

The local wood carving works mostly originate from the story of Water Margin and local folk customs, with extremely complex production process from design, material selection, cutting, woodworking, to carving, assembly, polishing and waxing.

PTI | Liaocheng | Updated: 16-11-2022 15:03 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 14:52 IST
Yanggu Wood Carving: Carving Everything on Good Wood, Seeing All Life in Small Space
Representative image Image Credit: Pexels
  • Country:
  • China

Wood carving is an important part of the traditional Chinese carving art. Yanggu County, Liaocheng City, Shandong Province is a millennial ancient city, where the Yellow River culture, canal culture, Water Margin culture, and Dongyi culture are blended, providing a cultural soil for folk art and traditional crafts, as well as the deposits of various traditional folk arts, among which Yanggu wood carving has a history of more than 200 years. The local wood carving works mostly originate from the story of Water Margin and local folk customs, with extremely complex production process from design, material selection, cutting, woodworking, to carving, assembly, polishing and waxing. Camphorwood, nanmu, sandalwood and other precious woods are often used as raw materials. In 2013, Yanggu wood carving was selected as intangible cultural heritage of Shandong Province, according to the Information Office of YangGu District People's Government.

68-year-old Wang Chuancheng is the representative inheritor of Yanggu wood carving in Shandong Province. In his exhibition hall, the wood carving works embody smooth and simple cutting technique, lively characters, and vivid natural shape. His representative works include Confucius, the Founder of the Thought of Great Harmony, Nine Phoenix Screen, Screen with Mountains, Waters, and Saints, etc.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022