Over 200 kg gelatin sticks found in Rajasthan's Dungarpur

Sacks stuffed with over 200 kg gelatin sticks were found at two separate places under a bridge across the Som river in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, police said.

On Wednesday, nearly 40 kg gelatin sticks stuffed in polythene bags were found 200 metres away, the police said.

Seven sacks with 185 kg gelatin sticks, which are used in mines to carry out blasts, had been recovered on Tuesday, they added. Deputy Superintendent of Police (SP), Aspur, Kamal Kumar said the sticks found on Wednesday had the branding of Rajasthan Explosive and Chemical Factory, Dholpur. The spot is around 70 km from the site in Udaipur where an explosion took place on a railway track on the intervening night of Saturday-Sunday.

The police said the two incidents didn't seem to be connected as the make of the gelatin was different from the material found on the railway tracks on Sunday.

However, investigation from all angles is going on, they said.

Inspector General, Udaipur, Prafulla Kumar told PTI, ''Prima facie, it appears that someone dumped old stock of gelatin used in mining there. However, we are investigating the matter from all possible angles''.

Aspur police station (Dungarpur) SHO Sawai Singh said acting on information from local residents on Tuesday, a police team reached the river and found sacks of gelatin sticks in the shallow water.

Deputy SP Kumar said it appeared that the bags found on Wednesday were dumped on Tuesday night. He said the bags were not there on Tuesday when the entire area was searched after the seven sacks were recovered.

The area is a tribal belt and there are several mines around.

Teams of the National Investigation Agency and the National Security Guard on Monday visited the site of the explosion on the Udaipur-Ahmedabad railway track to collect evidence.

Anti-Terrorist Squad and Special Operation Group also started its investigation on Tuesday. Police sources said the case is being probed from all angles, including that of terrorism and Naxalism. The track was restored on Monday.

