Left Menu

Berlin constitutional court rules for repeat of 2021 state votes

Berlin's constitutional court ruled on Wednesday that elections for the state parliament as well as all 12 district councils must be repeated, according to a spokesperson for the court.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-11-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 17:16 IST
Berlin constitutional court rules for repeat of 2021 state votes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

Berlin's constitutional court ruled on Wednesday that elections for the state parliament as well as all 12 district councils must be repeated, according to a spokesperson for the court. The ruling confirms a preliminary assessment by the judges that numerous electoral errors could have affected the distribution of mandates and thus the composition of the city-state's parliament, the Tagesspiegel newspaper reported.

The Berlin Senate's internal administration and the state election commissioner are already planning for an election on Feb. 12, Tagesspiegel reported. The city-state's elections in September 2021 have been criticized for mismanagement, taking place on the same day as the Berlin Marathon and during stricter pandemic restrictions.

Many voters were forced to wait in queues for hours, and there were reports of incorrect, missing, or hastily copied ballots due to massive organizational problems.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
3
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022