Nation-wide Campaign launched to promote Digital Life Certificate for pensioners

The Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Government of India has launched a nation-wide campaign for promotion of Digital Life Certificate for Central Government pensioners. The Face Authentication Technology was launched in by Dr. Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister of State (PP) of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions. All the registered Pensioners Associations, Pension Disbursing Banks, Ministries of Government of India and CGHS Centers had been directed to promote the Digital Life Certificate/Face Authentication Technique for giving Life Certificate by organizing special camps for 'Ease of Living' of pensioners.

During 1-15 November, 2022, special awareness camps have been organized in different cities all over India from Srinagar in the North to Nagercoil (Kanyakumari District) in the South and from Guwahati in the North-East to Ahmedabad in the West. Specific cities so far covered are Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh, Mohali, Jammu, Srinagar, Nagpur, Pune, Allahabad, Jalandhar, Gwalior, Trisur, Madurai, Nagercoil, Varodara & Ahmedabad. The nation-wide campaign was conducted by the officials of DoPPW with the help of State Bank of India (SBI) & Punjab National Bank (PNB), who sponsored the campaign sites. The campaign saw the active participation of registered Central Government Pensioner Associations, the representatives of IPPB, UIDAI, NIC as well as CGDA in every city.

Based on the feedback received of the Face Authentication App developed for this purpose, NIC was quick to response and incorporate the same. For example, the live certificate could be opened in the App after receiving in OTP and downloading the same. But because of feedback received from pensioners, the Life Certificate can be accessed immediately on receiving the OTP. The SBI at all locations came out in full strength to promote the campaign and their officials were seen enthusiastically participated even on holidays.

The campaign was widely appreciated by the pensioners residing in different parts of country. The campaign was widely covered by the newspapers and Doordarshan all over the country. During 1-15 November, 2022, Department of Pension & Pensioners' Welfare has disseminated 214 tweets from its Twitter account during the period. Beside this, other stakeholders of this campaign have re-twitted 316 tweets during the period. Five videos were uploaded by the Department on its YouTube page.

Due to increasing awareness, Face authentication has become more popular and DLC process is being widely accepted. Till 15th November, 2022, a total of 21.01 lakh central government pensioners has been used DLC successfully, in which 1.83 lakh DLC has been created through Face authentication.

In the following two weeks this department will conduct 22 more DLC awareness camps in different parts of the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)