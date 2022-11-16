U.S. House committee to hold hearing on collapse of FTX

The U.S. House Financial Services Committee plans to hold a hearing in December on the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The committee said it expects to hear from the companies and individuals involved, including FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Alameda Research, Binance, FTX and related entities, among others.

