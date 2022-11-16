Left Menu

U.S. House committee to hold hearing on collapse of FTX

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 20:39 IST
U.S. House committee to hold hearing on collapse of FTX
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. House Financial Services Committee plans to hold a hearing in December on the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.

The committee said it expects to hear from the companies and individuals involved, including FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Alameda Research, Binance, FTX and related entities, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India
3
Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Explosion kills two in Poland near Ukraine border

Poland
4
It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

It must be seen as opportunity for India, say experts on population

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022