U.S. House committee to hold hearing on collapse of FTX
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-11-2022 20:39 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 20:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. House Financial Services Committee plans to hold a hearing in December on the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX.
The committee said it expects to hear from the companies and individuals involved, including FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, Alameda Research, Binance, FTX and related entities, among others.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sam Bankman-Fried
- Binance
Advertisement