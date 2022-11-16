U.S. targets state broadcaster in fresh Iran-related sanctions - Treasury website
Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 21:01 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 21:01 IST
The United States imposed fresh Iran-related sanctions on Wednesday, targeting six individuals linked to state-run broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), according to a notice posted on the U.S. Treasury's website.
The list of sanctioned individuals include IRIB director Peyman Jebelli and Ahmad Noroozi, the vice president of IRIB's world service.
