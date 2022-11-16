Left Menu

Sudan's pro-democracy coalition seeks "framework agreement" with the military - statement

The statement said that the coalition would seek to sign a framework agreement with the military and other political forces "that would form a constitutional basis for a civilian democratic transitional authority". Before signing a final agreement, the group said that broader discussions would be held on four main issues: transitional justice, security sector reform, revision of the Juba peace agreement, and the dismantling of the Bashir regime.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2022 22:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2022 22:00 IST
Sudan's Forces of Freedom and Change (FFC) coalition said on Wednesday it was seeking to sign a framework agreement with the military as a first step to ending the political deadlock that has gripped the country since an October 2021 coup.

The military takeover ended a partnership with the FFC following the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir and plunged the country into political and economic turmoil. The coalition and military began talks with international backing in recent weeks, and General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan this week confirmed that the military had presented its notes on a draft constitution.

In Wednesday's statement, the coalition said it had reached "understandings" with the military based on their discussions. A high-level military source said that understandings had been reached but that there remained some pending issues. The statement said that the coalition would seek to sign a framework agreement with the military and other political forces "that would form a constitutional basis for a civilian democratic transitional authority".

Before signing a final agreement, the group said that broader discussions would be held on four main issues: transitional justice, security sector reform, revision of the Juba peace agreement, and the dismantling of the Bashir regime. These issues have been cited by members of the coalition and analysts as key sources of tension between the military and civilians that culminated in the coup.

