U.S. to support Ukraine 'for as long as it takes' against Russia -Pentagon
- Country:
- United States
The United States will support Ukraine in its efforts to defend itself against invading Russian forces for as long as it takes, the top U.S. military leaders said on Wednesday, adding it was up to Kyiv to determine when and how to negotiate with Moscow.
"Ukraine will continue to endure. Ukraine is not going to back down," said Army General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, adding Ukraine was free, "and they want to remain free."
Milley and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin both said the United States would support Ukraine for "as long as it takes."
