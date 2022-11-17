Myanmar releases 6,000 prisoners, including Australian economist - state media

Myanmar's military leaders have released Sean Turnell, an Australian economist and former adviser to democracy icon Aung San Suu Kyi, and almost 6,000 others from prison under an amnesty, state media reported on Thursday.

Former British envoy Vicky Bowman and her husband were among those released, along with U.S. citizen Kyaw Htay Oo and Japanese filmmaker Toru Kubota. Myanmar has been in the political turmoil since the military staged coup last year by arresting civilian leaders including Aung San Suu Kyi in the early morning raids on Feb. 1, 2021.

The coup sparked widespread protests that were often violently shut down, and helped fuel armed resistance among some of the Southeast Asian nation's many ethnic groups. In all, 5,774 male and 676 female prisoners were granted amnesty to mark Myanmar's national day and also on "humanitarian grounds," state media said. Also included were 11 celebrities and Kyaw Tint Swe, a former minister and a close aide to Suu Kyi.

Turnell had been charged with violating a state secrets law. Bowman, whose husband is prominent Burmese artist Ko Htein Lin, had been charged with immigration violations. Kubota had been charged with sedition and violating a communications law.

A junta spokesperson did not answer Reuters' phone calls seeking comment. The Australian foreign ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The Japanese foreign ministry said it was informed about Kubota's release in the afternoon.

