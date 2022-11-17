Australia welcomes reports that Myanmar releases Sean Turnell
Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 17-11-2022 10:43 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 10:36 IST
Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong welcomed on Thursday reports of Myanmar's release of economist Sean Turnell, but made no further comment.
"We welcome reports in relation to Professor Sean Turnell," Wong said in a post on Twitter.
"Professor Turnell continues to be our first priority. As such, we will not be commenting further at this stage."
