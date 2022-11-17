NCB recovers 20 kg heroin from Ludhiana

One person has been arrested and over 20 kg heroin was seized during a raid in Ludhiana district of Punjab, the Narcotics Control Bureau said here on Thursday. Besides heroin, cash amounting to Rs 5.86 lakh, foreign currency worth Rs 2,850, two bullets, 20 branded watches, some silver coins, have also been recovered by the NCB Chandigarh unit, a senior official said.

''We have seized more than 20 kg heroin,'' said Gyaneshwar Singh, deputy director general, NCB (Chandigarh unit) while speaking to the media here. Two more accused have been identified and efforts are on to nab them, he said.

