Japan prosecutors to extend suspected Abe assassin's psychiatric evaluation - media
Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 42-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe at a campaign speech on a street corner in Nara on July 8 and opened fire with a handmade gun. The evaluation, which was initially set to last until Nov. 29, has been extended until Feb. 6, Kyodo said.
- Country:
- Japan
Japanese prosecutors will extend the psychiatric evaluation of the man suspected of shooting former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kyodo news agency reported on Thursday. Tetsuya Yamagami, an unemployed 42-year-old, has been identified by police as the suspect who approached Abe at a campaign speech on a street corner in Nara on July 8 and opened fire with a handmade gun.
The evaluation, which was initially set to last until Nov. 29, has been extended until Feb. 6, Kyodo said. Nara prosecutors were not immediately available for comment.
Prosecutors will determine whether Yamagami will be indicted for the shooting once the evaluation is concluded, according to local media.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shinzo Abe
- Nara
- Kyodo
- Japanese
- Tetsuya Yamagami
- Yamagami
ALSO READ
Cop kills self inside police station in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur
Telangana leg of Bharat Jodo: BJP targets Rahul Gandhi for not offering tribute to Narasimha Rao
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan rejects CM Pinarayi Vijayan's allegation of political interference by him in VC appointments.
"Will resign if CM shows..." Governor's open challenge to Pinarayi Vijayan
BJP has no rule barring those above 75 from contesting election, says senior leader Satyanarayan Jatiya