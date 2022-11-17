Soccer-Ex-FIFA vice president Warner loses appeal against extradition from Trinidad
Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 16:35 IST
Former FIFA vice-president Jack Warner can be extradited from his homeland of Trinidad to the United States to face corruption charges, a London court said on Thursday.
Warner's lawyers argued that his extradition was unlawful but London's Privy Council, the highest court of appeal for many Commonwealth countries, unanimously dismissed his appeal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- United States
- FIFA
- Trinidad
- Commonwealth
- London
- Warner
Advertisement
ALSO READ
STATBOX-Soccer-United States at the World Cup
PREVIEW-Soccer-United States hope to put World Cup demons behind them in Qatar
FIFA doctor sees World Cup as showcase of concussion policy
Bengal govt exporting meat to FIFA World Cup host Qatar, other countries
Soccer-United States plan two post-Qatar friendlies in January