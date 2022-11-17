Pune: 17-year-old girl alleges rape by her father, uncle

A 17-year-old girl hailing from Uttar Pradesh has told the Pune police she was raped on several occasions by her father, uncle and molested by grandfather, an officer said on Thursday.

The incident came to light after the girl recently narrated her ordeal before members of the Vishakha committee on sexual harassment of her college in Pune, where she is currently studying, he said, adding the victim's father has been arrested from the city.

A complaint in this regard was registered on Wednesday with a police station in Pune city under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act).

The victim, in her complaint, alleged when she was at her hometown in Uttar Pradesh between 2016 and 2018, she was raped multiple times by her uncle and also molested by grandfather.

''After coming to Pune in 2018, the girl informed her father about the sexual assault incidents by writing on a chit. However, instead of acting against tormentors, the father also raped her on several occasions when her mother was not at home,'' said the police officer.

''We have registered an offence against the girl's father, grandfather and uncle and further probe was on,'' he said.

