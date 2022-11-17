DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 17

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17

** ATHENS - The Minister of Defence and Deputy Prime Minister of Israel Benny Gantz who will conduct an official visit to Greece will meet with his counterpart Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos, Minister for National Defence of Greece (To Nov 18) ** NEW DELHI - Fayssal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria, visits India (To Nov 21)

** BANGKOK - Bongbong Marcos, president of the Philippines, is set to conduct a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the sidelines of the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Economic Leaders’ Meeting (AELM) in Thailand. ** BANGKOK - Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Bangkok to attend the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders' Meeting and pay a visit to Thailand.

** BANGKOK - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken meeting with Papua New Guinea Prime Minister James Marape. ** BOGOTA - U.S. Undersecretary for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland will visit Colombia (to Nov. 18).

** BANGKOK - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken Meeting with Vietnamese Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son. ** BANGKOK - French President Emmanuel Macron meets with Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Bangkok.

** PRAGUE - Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda, and Belarus's opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya speak at a Prague conference on Russia's hybrid war - 0900 GMT. ** BANGKOK - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with his Thai counterpart Prayuth Chan-ocha at the government house ahead of the APEC Summit - 1015 GMT.

** ANKARA - Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu will hold a news conference with his Mexican counterpart Marcelo Ebrard - 1530 GMT. STOCKHOLM - Turkish Deputy Minister Faruk Kaymakci visits Stockholm to hold political consultations with Swedish State Secretary Jan Knutsson and to discuss bilateral relations (final day) ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi holds financial conference (To Nov 18) HANOI - New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on a four-day visit to Vietnam (final day) AMMAN - King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia of Sweden will pay a State Visit to Jordan, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah. (final day) STOCKHOLM - Faruk Kaymakci, deputy minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Turkey, visits Stockholm to hold political consultations with Swedish State Secretary Jan Knutsson. (final day) ASTANA - EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan (final day) BANGKOK - Emmanuel Macron, president of the French Republic, and his delegation are scheduled to visit Thailand (To Nov 18) BANGKOK - Thai foreign minister news conference after APEC foreign ministers' meeting – 1045 GMT SEOUL - Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud will meet with President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul. BAKU - Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin's visit to Baku, Azerbaijan. SEOUL - Netherlands' Prime Minister Mark Rutte meets South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul to boost bilateral ties. BANGKOK - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC leaders' summit in Bangkok – 0830 GMT DELPHI, Greece - UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay presents an action plan for the future of World Heritage with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis at a conference in Delphi, Greece - 0900 GMT MADRID - Spain's Economy Minister, Nadia Calvino, meets with Najat Maalla, the special representative of the UN secretary general on violence against children – 0800 GMT BALI, Indonesia - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida meets Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali. LONDON - Mairead McGuinness, European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union speaks at event held by European banking and markets body AFME – 0740 GMT BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner gives a political keynote speech at the German Retail Congress - 0845 GMT. BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck gives a political keynote speech at the German Retail Congress - 1400 GMT. BANGKOK - APEC foreign ministers having working lunch and hold discussions on 'Reconnecting the Region'. BANGKOK - APEC foreign ministers hold a second plenary meeting on 'open and sustainable trade and investment' - 0730 GMT. BANGKOK - Foreign ministers from APEC member countries hold a plenary meeting in Bangkok on 'balanced, inclusive and sustainable growth' - 0200 GMT. LONDON - British finance minister Jeremy Hunt announces his medium-term fiscal statement plus new forecasts for the economy and the public finances from the Office for Budget Responsibility. STANLEY - Princess Anne, member of the British royal family will visit the Falkland Islands. (To Nov. 22) BANGKOK - APEC Ministerial Meeting. GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18 ** JAKARTA - U.S. Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin will pay a visit to Indonesia.

** SEOUL - Prime Minister of Spain, Pedro Sanchez, meets South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol in Seoul to boost bilateral ties. ** BANGKOK - Thai Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith speaks at a business seminar on green financial system - 0230 MT.

** BANGKOK - Visiting APEC leaders have an audience with Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn – 1030 GMT. ** MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino holds a meeting with the EU commissioner for competition Margrethe Vestager, followed by presser - 1200 GMT.

** OSLO - Angola's President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco visits Norway and will meet with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Stoere - 1300 GMT. SAMARKAND, Uzbekistan - EU foreign poicy chief Borrell to meet Central Asian foreign ministers in Samarkand, Uzbekistan and discuss, among other issues, boosting logistics routes that bypass Russia. BANGKOK - World leaders attend the first session of the APEC Economic leaders' Meeting Retreat (AELM) on 'balanced, inclusive and sustainable growth' – 0215 GMT MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino virtually participates in the meeting of the Board of Trustees for the Mobile World Congress – 1000 GMT BANGKOK - Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha addresses world leaders as they arrive for the opening session of the annual APEC conference – 0145 GMT BRUSSELS - EU's European affairs ministers meet to prepare for the bloc's Dec. 15-16 summit, be briefed on the state of play in EU-UK relations and discuss respect for EU values in Hungary as part of the Article 7 TEU procedure – 0900 GMT VUKOVAR, Croatia – 31st anniversary of the Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to a rubble in a brutal three-month siege. BANGKOK - Leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) inter-governmental forum from 21 member economies in the Pacific Rim attends the annual summit in Bangkok (To Nov 19) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19 ** DJERBA - The Tunisian island of Djerba is hosting the XVIII Francophonie Summit which will be attended by France's President Emmanuel Macron and Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (to Nov. 20)

** MADRID - Spain´s economy minister Nadia Calvino addresses the Economic Commission on the occasion of the 40th anniversary of Spain's entry into NATO - 0830 GMT. BANGKOK - Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha holds a news conference on the second day of the APEC summit in Bangkok – 0430 GMT PARIS - The French President Emmanuel Macron will meet with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on the sidelines of the 18th Summit of the Organization of La Francophonie. DJERBA, Tunisia - The 18th Summit of the International Organization of La Francophonie will be held in Djerba, Tunisia (To Nov 20) MALAYSIA - Malaysia holds general election - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 20 NEPAL - Nepal holds general elections GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic victims. MALABO - Equatorial Guinea holds snap presidential election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Chamber of Deputies Election. KATHMANDU - House of Representatives of Nepal Election. MALABO - Equatorial Guinean Senate Election. ASTANA - Kazakhstan holds snap presidential election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21 ** MANILA - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a bilateral meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during her visit to the Philippines. KRONG SIEM REAP, Cambodia – 9th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers’ Meeting (To Nov 23) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22

** LISBON - Brazil's Vice-President Hamilton Mourao on a four-day visit to Lisbon (to Nov. 25) ** MANILA - Philippines finance and trade ministers to speak at think-tank led forum on infrastructure and investments - 0100 GMT.

** PARIS - Members of the 22-nation European Space Agency hold a two-day ministerial meeting in Paris (to Nov. 23). MANILA - Secretary of Finance of Philippines Benjamin Diokno and Alfredo E. Pascual, secretary of Trade and Industry of Philippines, to speak at think-tank led forum on infrastructure and investments – 0100 GMT BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace. (To Nov. 24) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 ** BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier meets counterpart Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus in Berlin - 0900 GMT. DAMASCUS - Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko visits Syria and sign different agreements with Syrian government. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24

** OSLO - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to visit Norway (to Nov. 26) ACCRA - Ghana's Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, will present the 2023 budget to parliament. MEXICO CITY - Mexico hosts Pacific Alliance leaders' summit (To Nov. 25) BARCELONA, Spain - The 7th Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) gathers the Foreign Affairs Ministers of the UfM member states. BARCELONA, Spain - EU Commission vice-president Josep Borrell and Spain's Foreign Affairs minister, José Manuel Albares, to take part in Mediterranean forum in Barcelona. GENEVA, Switzerland - UN to hold special session on Iran at Human Rights Council – 0900 GMT - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25 GLOBAL – International day for elimination of violence against women. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26 BAKU - Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov to visit Azerbaijan (To Nov. 30) TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan holds key mayoral elections. MUMBAI, India - 14th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 BUCHAREST - NATO foreign ministers meet in Bucharest with discussions focusing on Russia's war on Ukraine. The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (To Nov 30) TOKYO – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit Japan (to Nov. 30). TEHRAN, Iran – 11th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 LODZ, Poland - The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) holds its 29th Ministerial Council in Lodz, Poland, with foreign ministers from 57 participating states set to discuss the security situation on the continent. GLOBAL - World AIDS Day. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at White house for state visit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 TIRANA - EU-Western Balkans summit. TIRANA - The EU holds a summit with leaders of countries in the Western Balkans in Tirana, Albania. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 ** MONTREAL - UN Biodiversity Conference (COP-15) held in Montreal Canada (to Dec. 19) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 WASHINGTON DC - Washington hosts U.S.-Africa summit (To Dec 15) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 BRUSSELS - EU-ASEAN Summit. SUVA - Fijian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (To Dec 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 TUNIS - Tunisian Assembly of People's Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 3

** MANILA - Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos starts his multi-day state visit to China upon invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping (to Jan. 5) - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

