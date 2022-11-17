Left Menu

Japan PM says conveyed concerns to China's Xi about peace in Taiwan Strait

The disputed islands are known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China. "I also reiterated the importance of peace and security in the Taiwan strait," Kishida added.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 19:08 IST
Japan PM says conveyed concerns to China's Xi about peace in Taiwan Strait

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Thursday he conveyed concerns during a summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping about peace in the Taiwan Strait.

The two leaders met in Thailand on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, which marks the first leadership-level talks between the two countries in almost three years. Kishida said he reaffirmed with Xi that they would reopen dialogue between their diplomatic officials and communicate closely on all levels, including at the leadership level.

"I conveyed my grave concerns about the situation in the East China Sea, including the Senkaku Islands, as well as China's military presence such as their launching of missiles," he told reporters. The disputed islands are known as the Senkaku in Japan and the Diaoyu in China.

"I also reiterated the importance of peace and security in the Taiwan strait," Kishida added. He added that the two sides agreed that Russia must not use the nuclear option in Ukraine, but he declined to say what Xi said on the issue.

Both countries will prepare for a visit to China by Japan's foreign minister, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

Shraddha murder case: This is how Delhi Police caught Aftab's lie

 India
2
Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

Official says oil tanker hit by bomb-carrying drone off Oman

 United Arab Emirates
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his last World Cup; Tennis-Nadal eliminated from ATP Finals, Alcaraz to finish year at No. 1 and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Poland keeper Szczesny says Qatar will be his la...

 Global
4
Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentional

Poland's president says no indication missile strike on village was intentio...

 Poland

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022