Sheena murder: My father is innocent, Peter Mukerjea's son tells court

Rahul Mukerjea, son of former media baron Peter Mukerjea, told the special court here conducting the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case on Thursday that he still believes that his father is innocent.

Updated: 17-11-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 20:00 IST
Rahul Mukerjea, son of former media baron Peter Mukerjea, told the special court here conducting the trial in the Sheena Bora murder case on Thursday that he still believes that his father is innocent. He was being cross-examined by main accused Indrani Mukerjea's lawyer Ranjeet Sangle before special judge for Central Bureau of Investigation cases S P Naik-Nimbalkar.

Peter Mukerjea, Indrani's former husband, was also arrested in the case. All the accused including Indrani are out on bail.

Sheena (24), with whom Rahul Mukerjea was in a relationship, was allegedly killed by her mother with the help of co-accused Sanjeev Khanna and her driver Shayamvar Rai in 2012. The murder came to light in 2015 when Rai, arrested in another case, spilled the beans.

On Thursday, while responding to a question by advocate Sangle, Rahul said even after Peter Mukerjea's arrest he had consistently told the media that ''my father is innocent''. He also admitted to writing letters to the President of India and the Prime Minister stating that his father was innocent. ''It is true to say that I still continue with the same stand that my father is innocent. I still love my father,'' Rahul, a witness in the case, told the court.

As per the CBI, Indrani disapproved of Sheena's relationship with Rahul and also had financial disputes with her.

