Thane: MSEDCL files police complaints against 47 for power theft worth Rs 14.68 lakh

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited has filed police complaints against 47 consumers in Thane district's Manda region for alleged theft of power of Rs 14.68 lakh, an official said on Thursday.

The Manda region comprises Vinayak Colony, Sangoda Road, Saibaba Colony, Ashtavinayak Colony, Saiprasad Chawl and Vaishnavi chawl, he said, adding that these 47 persons deployed wires to steal electricity.

''Overall, in the last one-and-half months, cases have been registered against 140 consumers in Manda for stealing power worth Rs 41.18 lakh. Police cases were registered after they refused to heed notices and pay penalties,'' the official informed.

