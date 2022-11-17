Left Menu

MP: Woman co-accused in Vaishali Thakkar suicide case gets pre-arrest bail

PTI | Indore | Updated: 17-11-2022 22:32 IST | Created: 17-11-2022 22:32 IST
The wife of the main accused in the case related to alleged suicide of TV actor Vaishali Thakkar got anticipatory bail from a local court on Thursday after remaining on the run for a month.

District and sessions judge Subodh Kumar Jain granted pre-arrest bail to Disha, a co-accused and the wife of Rahul Navlani.

She carried a reward of Rs 5,000 on her head as she was absconding, a prosecution source said.

The accused couple lived in the same neighbourhood as Thakkar, who was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her house in Saibag Colony in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city last month.

The prosucution opposed bail for Disha Navlani contending that her name figured in the suicide note.

But defence lawyers said their client had no role in Thakkar's death, and she is a mother of two children.

Police arrested Rahul Navlani on October 19. The actor's family members had earlier alleged that Navlani was troubling her ever since he came to know about her plans to get married. He was booked under Indian Penal Code's section 306 (abetment of suicide).

