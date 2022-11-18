Democratic U.S. senators accuse Musk of undermining Twitter, urge FTC probe
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-11-2022 01:03 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 01:03 IST
Seven Democratic senators sent a letter on Thursday to the Federal Trade Commission, warning that Twitter, now owned by Elon Musk, was acting in disregard for users and urging the agency to investigate any breach of a consent decree that the FTC has with Twitter.
The lawmakers, who included Senators Richard Blumenthal and Elizabeth Warren, asked the agency to consider enforcement actions against the company, as well as individual executives where appropriate.
