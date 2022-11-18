IAEA board again urges Russia to end actions at Ukrainian nuclear sites
Updated: 18-11-2022 01:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 01:28 IST
The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday passed its third resolution since the outbreak of war in Ukraine calling on Russia to end all actions at Ukrainian nuclear facilities, diplomats at the closed-door vote said.
The text submitted by Canada and Finland for Thursday's vote and seen by Reuters mentioned the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as did the previous resolution passed in September. Twenty-four countries voted in favour, two voted against, seven abstained and two were absent, the diplomats said.
