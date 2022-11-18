Left Menu

IAEA board again urges Russia to end actions at Ukrainian nuclear sites

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 18-11-2022 01:28 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 01:28 IST
IAEA board again urges Russia to end actions at Ukrainian nuclear sites
  • Country:
  • Austria

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors on Thursday passed its third resolution since the outbreak of war in Ukraine calling on Russia to end all actions at Ukrainian nuclear facilities, diplomats at the closed-door vote said.

The text submitted by Canada and Finland for Thursday's vote and seen by Reuters mentioned the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as did the previous resolution passed in September. Twenty-four countries voted in favour, two voted against, seven abstained and two were absent, the diplomats said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
3
Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

Retired BPCL chairman Arun Kumar Singh to be next head of ONGC

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees with immediate effect; Cricket-Lara on panel to review Windies' T20 World Cup flop and more

Sports News Roundup: Paralympics-IPC suspends Russian, Belarusian committees...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022