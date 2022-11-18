U.S.-Russia meeting was key to prevent escalation, Erdogan tells Putin

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin the meeting between American and Russian intelligence services was important to prevent "uncontrolled" escalation in the field, the Turkish presidency said on Friday.

In a phone call, Erdogan said diplomatic efforts to end the war in Ukraine must be revived and he thanked Putin for the extension of the Black Sea grain deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)