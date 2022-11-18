Left Menu

Two men die while repairing sewage treatment plant leakage in Jaipur

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-11-2022 15:44 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 15:40 IST
Two men die while repairing sewage treatment plant leakage in Jaipur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two youths were killed and a third was injured while repairing a leak in a sewage treatment plant here on Friday, police said.

The incident happened at a Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) treatment plant in Kalwar area, SHO Kalwar Ravindra Pratap Singh said.

Sunny, 25, and Vinod, 19, fell into the sewage tank while rescuing one Ravi Meena who had got stuck inside while plugging the leak, he said. Singh said that the men's bodies will be handed over to their family members after post mortem.

He said that a discussion was underway between the victims' relatives, the JDA officials, and the local people on the STP leakage and how to compensate the three victims.

No case has been registered in the matter so far, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022