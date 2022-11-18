Two men die while repairing sewage treatment plant leakage in Jaipur

Two youths were killed and a third was injured while repairing a leak in a sewage treatment plant here on Friday, police said.

The incident happened at a Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) treatment plant in Kalwar area, SHO Kalwar Ravindra Pratap Singh said.

Sunny, 25, and Vinod, 19, fell into the sewage tank while rescuing one Ravi Meena who had got stuck inside while plugging the leak, he said. Singh said that the men's bodies will be handed over to their family members after post mortem.

He said that a discussion was underway between the victims' relatives, the JDA officials, and the local people on the STP leakage and how to compensate the three victims.

No case has been registered in the matter so far, he added.

