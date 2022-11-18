Left Menu

Kerala HC directs Kochi Corporation to cover all drains in 2 weeks

He is admitted to a private hospital.On Friday morning, amicus curiae mentioned the matter before Justice Devan Ramachandran, who summoned the Corporation Secretary and posted the matter for urgent hearing in the afternoon.The Corporation secretary apologised for the incident before the court and assured that the open drains will be either closed or barricaded in two weeks.The district collector will oversee this work and also conduct a safety audit simultaneously or thereafter.

A day after a three-year-old child fell into an open drain here, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the city corporation to ensure that all such drains in the city are either slabbed or properly barricaded within two weeks.

The boy fell into an uncovered drain at Panampilly Nagar here on Thursday night, but was rescued by his mother and a few others who were in the vicinity. He is admitted to a private hospital.

On Friday morning, amicus curiae mentioned the matter before Justice Devan Ramachandran, who summoned the Corporation Secretary and posted the matter for urgent hearing in the afternoon.

The Corporation secretary apologised for the incident before the court and assured that the open drains will be either closed or barricaded in two weeks.

''The district collector will oversee this work and also conduct a safety audit simultaneously or thereafter. The report will be placed before the court by the next posting date if it's ready,'' the court said.

The court also expressed shock and said it cannot turn a blind eye towards the issue.

''We cannot leave any such drainages open like this. The elders may be able to avoid it but what about children?... it's a matter of great joy that the child has not been severely injured,'' the judge said.

He also noted that open drains and pits are very common in Kochi and other parts of the state.

The court has now posted the matter for further hearing on December 2. The child who fell into drain was rescued and taken to a private hospital here.

