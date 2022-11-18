Discussion at G20 Summit underpin national priorities, Cabinet says

Cabinet says the deliberations at the G20 Leaders' Summit underpin the country's own national priorities of reducing poverty, unemployment and inequality.

President Cyril Ramaphosa participated in the 17th G20 Leaders' Summit in Bali, Indonesia, from 15 to 16 November 2022.

The summit brought together world leaders in a collective effort to find solutions to a wide range of global challenges.

"The envisaged solutions include increasing multilateral cooperation for the recovery of the global economy, to bring stability to the global financial system, to promote long-term sustainable growth and to strengthen global economic governance," Minister in The Presidency, Mondli Gungubele, said during a media briefing on Friday on the outcomes of this week's Cabinet meeting.

The theme of the summit held under the G20 Presidency of Indonesia was "Recover Together, Recover Stronger".

President Ramaphosa participated in the working sessions on health, food and energy security as well as held several bilateral meetings with key trade partners.

Support for 1.5 degree Celsius target

Meanwhile, Cabinet has voiced its support for the calls made at the COP27 currently underway in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, for countries to remain on track to meet the Paris Agreement goal of limiting the global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

"Our support for the 1.5 degree Celsius target is of utmost importance to South Africa as an African and developing country that is highly vulnerable to environmental, social and economic effects of climate change," Gungubele said.

Cabinet further endorsed the Africa group position to call on developed countries to honour their pledges and commitments made under both the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change and its Paris Agreement.

These include a call for developed countries to take the lead on reducing emissions and providing developing countries with financial resources for their own climate action.

Exercise caution during rainy conditions

Meanwhile, Cabinet has called on the public to exercise caution during unfavourable weather conditions, particularly thunderstorms.

Gungubele said government and the South African Weather Service will continue to provide information on severe weather based on current observations and predictions.

"People are advised not to walk, swim or drive through fast-moving flood water. Do not try to cross a flooded area because you could be swept away by the strong currents.

"Always ensure that your children are safe and they are able to travel safely," Gungubele said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)