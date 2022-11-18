Left Menu

Ukrainian experts at Poland blast site, talks under way on Kyiv's role in probe

Poland and other Western states have said the missile that landed in Przewodow, a village near the border with Ukraine, was a Ukrainian air defence missile that went astray in pursuit of a Russian missile. Kyiv denied this, saying it has evidence of a "Russian trace" in the blast, and demanded access to the site and a role in the investigation into the cause of the explosion.

Reuters | Updated: 18-11-2022 20:11 IST | Created: 18-11-2022 20:11 IST
Ukrainian experts at Poland blast site, talks under way on Kyiv's role in probe

Kyiv said on Friday Ukrainian experts had started work at the site where a missile killed two people in southeastern Poland, as the countries discuss what role Ukraine may play in an investigation into the incident. Poland and other Western states have said the missile that landed in Przewodow, a village near the border with Ukraine, was a Ukrainian air defence missile that went astray in pursuit of a Russian missile.

Kyiv denied this, saying it has evidence of a "Russian trace" in the blast, and demanded access to the site and a role in the investigation into the cause of the explosion. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba wrote on Twitter that Ukrainian experts were already working at the site, but did not mention Kyiv's demand to take part in the investigation.

"I am grateful to the Polish side for granting (the experts) access. We will continue our cooperation in an open and constructive manner, as closest friends do," he said. Warsaw had said Ukrainian officials would be able to see the site of the blast. But it also said participation in the investigation and access to documentation required the agreement of the countries leading the probe, Poland and the United States, and must be in line with international law and treaties.

"Yesterday we were in very intensive contact with the Ukrainian side," Polish deputy justice minister Sebastian Kaleta told the wp.pl news website. "The prosecutors of the relevant units of the national prosecutor's office or the regional prosecutor's office are in contact with representatives of the general prosecutor's office of Ukraine. There were high-level talks."

He gave no details of the outcome of the discussions. Warsaw, Kyiv and their Western allies have said that ultimate responsibility for the explosion lies with Russia, which invaded Ukraine in February and has been pounding Ukrainian energy facilities with missiles.

The funerals of the two agricultural workers killed in the blast will take place on Saturday and Sunday, local authorities said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

3 killed after bus hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh; angry locals ransack bus

 India
2
To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

To save salmon, U.S. approves largest dam removal in history

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in Americas - PAHO; China reports 23,276 new COVID cases for Nov 16 vs 20,199 a day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Haiti cholera outbreak worsens, COVID-19 cases rise in ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022