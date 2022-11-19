COP27: U.S. climate envoy Kerry contracts COVID
Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 01:40 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 01:40 IST
U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry has tested positive for COVID-19 at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, the State Department said on Friday.
"He is fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms. He is working with his negotiations team and foreign counterparts by phone to ensure a successful outcome of COP27," State Department spokesperson Whitney Smith said in an emailed statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Egypt
- U.S.
- John Kerry
- State Department
Advertisement
ALSO READ
FACTBOX-COP27: Major players at the U.N. climate talks in Egypt
War fallout, aid demands overshadow climate talks in Egypt
Acting leader of Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood dies at 85 - statement
Bhupender Yadav to lead Indian delegation to COP 27 in Egypt
Bhupender Yadav arrives at Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh to attend COP 27