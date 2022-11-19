COP27: U.S. climate envoy Kerry contracts COVID

U.S. Special Climate Envoy John Kerry has tested positive for COVID-19 at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt, the State Department said on Friday.

"He is fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms. He is working with his negotiations team and foreign counterparts by phone to ensure a successful outcome of COP27," State Department spokesperson Whitney Smith said in an emailed statement.

