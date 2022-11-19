Left Menu

Police in Indian Kashmir raid journalists' houses over online threats

Indian Police raided the houses of several journalists on Saturday in an investigation of anonymous online threats to around a dozen journalists in Indian Kashmir, a top police official said. Police have blamed Pakistan-based Laskhar-e-Toiba and its offshoot the Resistance Front for the threats.

Reuters | Updated: 19-11-2022 14:03 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 13:56 IST
Police in Indian Kashmir raid journalists' houses over online threats
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Indian Police raided the houses of several journalists on Saturday in an investigation of anonymous online threats to around a dozen journalists in Indian Kashmir, a top police official said.

Police have blamed Pakistan-based Laskhar-e-Toiba and its offshoot the Resistance Front for the threats. New Delhi has been fighting an Islamist separatist insurgency in the disputed Himalayan region since the late 1980s. Local journalist Sajad Ahmad Kralyari was detained for questioning during the raid, and his laptop, camera and cellphone were seized, the official told Reuters on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to media.

The raids were at the houses of half a dozen journalists, including writer and author Gouhar Geelani, the official said. Geelani, Kralyari and the other journalists could not be reached for comment and their phones were switched off.

"The searches were conducted at 10 locations in Srinagar, Anantnag and Kulgam in connection with the investigation of the case related to recent threats to journalists," the official said. Also raided was the house of a lawyers who has been representing defendants in anti-militancy cases.

Indian Police last week registered a case under an anti-terrorism law after anonymous online threats were posted against a dozen journalists in Kashmir. Online posts, accusing journalists of being "collaborators" with Indian security agencies, threatened employees of three Kashmir-based, "Delhi-backed, Indian army-sponsored" media houses for "spreading fake narratives".

Five journalists affiliated with these media organisations resigned after threats leading to panic among others, local journalists said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
3
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark
4
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022