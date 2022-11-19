Left Menu

High court stay on order to revoke recruitments to be challenged in double bench: U'khand Speaker

Uttarakhand High Courts stay on an order revoking 228 ad-hoc appointments to the Assembly Secretariat will be challenged in a double bench, Speaker Ritu Khanduri said. We have taken legal opinion on the matter and decided to challenge the high courts stay in a double bench, said Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Speaker Ritu Khanduri on Saturday.

Uttarakhand High Court's stay on an order revoking 228 ad-hoc appointments to the Assembly Secretariat will be challenged in a ''double bench'', Speaker Ritu Khanduri said. ''We have taken legal opinion on the matter and decided to challenge the high court's stay in a double bench,'' said Uttarakhand Vidhan Sabha Speaker Ritu Khanduri on Saturday. Khanduri had on September 23 revoked 228 ad-hoc appointments to the Assembly Secretariat made allegedly through the ''back door''. The action was taken on the recommendation of an expert committee constituted by her. The panel was set up following charges of favouritism in the appointments, including 150 made till 2016, six in 2020 and 72 in 2021. However, the high court on October 15 stayed the order after 102 employees who had lost their jobs challenged the decision. Petitioners' counsel Avtar Singh Rawat said the Speaker's order was ''cryptic'' and did not explain the reasons for the revocation of their services. The employees who had lost their jobs were also not given the chance to present their side, he said.

