Rooster fight: Six men held

Erode (TN), Nov 19 (PTI): Police on Saturday said here that they have arrested six people for conducting a rooster fight which is banned.

According to the police, the fight was held in a brickkiln and the six were arrested. The police said they seized Rs 8,700 in cash from the organisers and also three birds used for the blood sport.

