Left Menu

Ukraine circus boss talks his way out of trouble after being shot

When veteran Ukrainian circus director Vladyslav Holub realised in early March that Russian forces were approaching the city of Kherson, he and two other performers joined an elderly militia manning a checkpoint on the outskirts.

Reuters | Kherson | Updated: 20-11-2022 01:00 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 01:00 IST
Ukraine circus boss talks his way out of trouble after being shot
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

When veteran Ukrainian circus director Vladyslav Holub realised in early March that Russian forces were approaching the city of Kherson, he and two other performers joined an elderly militia manning a checkpoint on the outskirts. The decision was not a success. The Russian forces attacked, destroying his circus tent and a nearby mall and shooting him in the leg before taking him prisoner.

Holub, 47, admitted he was "freaking out" but then had a stroke of luck - his captors concluded he was a civilian and bandaged his leg. "I told them, 'I'm from the circus, here's my trailer, let me crawl over there'. I crawled up to the trailer, and then in the morning, an ambulance came," he said on Friday, a week after the Russian forces left Kherson.

After his bullet wound was patched up, he could not walk for two months. For the rest of the occupation, Holub laid low in the trailer, just beside the wrecked mall, with clown performer Ihor Mykhailov and a pet pigeon. Now that he is free to leave Kherson, he soon plans to move to the southern city of Dnipro and look for work.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

NASA's Juno captures two of Jupiter’s largest moons

 Global
2
Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

Asteroid hunter Lucy resumes high-data-rate communication with Earth

 Global
3
NASA removes Janus mission from Psyche mission’s 2023 launch manifest

NASA removes Janus mission from Psyche mission’s 2023 launch manifest

Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sick children; Pfizer/BioNTech's updated COVID shot shows strong response against BQ.1.1 and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian hospitals, strapped for staff, strain with sic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022