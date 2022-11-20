UK minister does not recognise report government wants Swiss-style ties with EU
British health minister Steve Barclay said on Sunday he does not recognize a report that the government wants to move towards a Swiss-style relationship with the European Union.
Under new prime minister Rishi Sunak, the government will look to pursue frictionless trade with the EU in a deal modeled on Switzerland's relationship with the bloc although this would not involve a return to freedom of movement, the Sunday Times said.
