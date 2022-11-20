UP right-wing group leader murder: 2 cops sent to police lines for laxity in duty

A day after a local leader of a right-wing group was shot dead here, a station house officer and a sub-inspector were sent to the police lines for alleged laxity in duty.

Departmental action has also been ordered against them, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Budaun, O P Singh said on Sunday.

Vishwa Hindu Seva Dal district president Pradeep Kashyap (30) was shot dead in Gidhol village under Musajhag police station area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday. A countrymade pistol was found near his body, according to police.

Kashyap's family members have alleged that days before he was killed, he had visited the local police station and sought protection citing a threat to his life. The police, however, did not take the matter seriously, they claimed.

SSP O P Singh said prima facie there was laxity on the part of Station House Officer, Musajhag, Rajesh Kumar and Sub-Inspector Chandra Pal Singh in fulfilling their duties. They have been sent to the police lines and instructions given for initiating departmental action against them, he said.

According to a complaint lodged by Kashyap's family, they suspect a local fair price shopkeeper, Dhirendra, to be behind the murder as the victim had complained about alleged irregularities committed by him to officials.

Efforts are on to nab the accused, the police had said on Saturday.

