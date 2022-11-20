Left Menu

Dera follower case: Sixth shooter arrested following encounter in Rajasthan

Raj Hooda has been arrested after a brief encounter, in which he is injured. Great work, Team AGTF Punjab Police, Ban said in a tweet.Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was shot dead by six assailants in his shop at Kotkapura in Faridkot on November 10.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-11-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 15:44 IST
A suspected shooter involved in the murder of a Dera Sacha Sauda follower was arrested in Jaipur after a brief encounter with Punjab Police personnel, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Raj Hooda, was injured in the encounter, head of Punjab Police's Anti-Gangster Task Force Promod Ban said.

''The Anti-Gangster Task Force, in a successful operation, arrested the main shooter in the Dera Premi murder case of Faridkot from Jaipur. Raj Hooda has been arrested after a brief encounter, in which he is injured. Great work, Team #AGTF & Punjab Police,'' Ban said in a tweet.

Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower Pardeep Singh, an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case, was shot dead by six assailants in his shop at Kotkapura in Faridkot on November 10. Five of them have already been arrested.

