Huge cache of arms recovered from house in J-K's Kupwara: Police
Security forces seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition from a house in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Sunday.
The arms cache was recovered from the house of one Rafaqat Hussain Shah, a resident of Panjtaran in Karnah area of north Kashmir's Kupwara, in a cordon-and-search operation last night, a police spokesperson said.
During search, one pistol, two pistol magazines, 16 pistol rounds, two hand grenades, two detonators, and other incriminating materials were recovered from the said house, the spokesperson said.
In connection with the seizure, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress, he said.
